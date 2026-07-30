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  • /CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh storm into men's javelin final

CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh storm into men's javelin final

Neeraj Chopra, who returned to CWG 2026 after missing the Birmingham edition due to injury, opted against taking his final attempt after securing qualification in fifth place with a best throw of 79.61m on his second attempt.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 05:07 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 05:07 PM IST
CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh storm into men's javelin final
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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