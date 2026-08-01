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  • /CWG 2026: Praveen Chithravel wins silver, Selva Prabhu bronze as India secures double podium in triple jump

CWG 2026: Praveen Chithravel wins silver, Selva Prabhu bronze as India secures double podium in triple jump

Praveen Chithravel ended his Commonwealth Games medal wait by winning silver in the men's triple jump with a best leap of 16.58m, while Selva Prabhu Thirumaran claimed bronze with a season-best 16.52m to complete a double podium finish for India. The Indian duo finished behind Jamaica's Jordan Scott, who took gold with 16.72m, as India enjoyed a memorable outing in the athletics event at CWG 2026.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 05:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 05:13 PM IST
CWG 2026: Praveen Chithravel wins silver, Selva Prabhu bronze as India secures double podium in triple jump
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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CWG 2026: Praveen Chithravel wins silver, Selva Prabhu bronze as India secures double podium in triple jump
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