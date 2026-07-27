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  • /CWG 2026: Raja Muthupandi wins silver in men’s 65kg weightlifting, India clinches 4th medal in Glasgow

CWG 2026: Raja Muthupandi wins silver in men’s 65kg weightlifting, India clinches 4th medal in Glasgow

Raja Muthupandi won silver in the men’s 65kg weightlifting event at CWG 2026. His medal took India’s tally to four in Glasgow.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 09:31 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 09:31 AM IST
CWG 2026: Raja Muthupandi wins silver in men’s 65kg weightlifting, India clinches 4th medal in Glasgow
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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