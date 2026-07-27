/CWG 2026: Raja Muthupandi wins silver in men’s 65kg weightlifting, India clinches 4th medal in Glasgow

India continued its impressive run in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Raja Muthupandi clinched the silver medal in the men's 65kg category in Glasgow on Sunday.
Muthupandi finished with a combined total of 286kg, lifting 126kg in the snatch and 160kg in the clean and jerk. His performance earned him the second spot on the podium.
Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamed won the gold medal with a Commonwealth Games record total of 299kg, while Papua New Guinea's Morea Baru secured the bronze medal with a total lift of 282kg.
Muthupandi endured a challenging start in the snatch event. He failed in his opening attempt at 126kg but successfully lifted the weight in his second attempt. He then could not clear 129kg in his final attempt.
The Indian lifter also missed his first clean and jerk attempt at 158kg. However, he bounced back strongly to lift 160kg in his second attempt, taking his total to 286kg.
Muthupandi then attempted a 170kg lift, which would have been a Commonwealth Games record, but he dropped the weight before beginning the clean action.
The 26-year-old's silver medal is particularly significant considering the setbacks he has faced in his career.
Muthupandi suffered a ligament tear in his right elbow during the snatch event at the 2019 Commonwealth Championship. The injury required surgery and forced him to spend a considerable period away from training and competition.
He returned at the 2021 National Championship, where he finished third and narrowly missed out on qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Muthupandi later secured his place in the Glasgow-bound Indian contingent by winning the national title and setting a new national record.
Muthupandi's silver medal added to a highly successful day for India in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Earlier, Chanambam Rishikanta Singh won silver in the men's 60kg category after lifting 121kg in the snatch and 143kg in the clean and jerk.
Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu then produced a record-breaking performance to win her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in the women's 48kg category. Mirabai lifted 85kg in the snatch to break the Commonwealth Games record. She also successfully lifted 105kg in the clean and jerk to strengthen her position at the top.
With Muthupandi's silver, India secured its third weightlifting medal of the day and fourth overall medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026.
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