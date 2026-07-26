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CWG 2026: Rishikanta Singh Chanambam wins silver in men’s 60kg, sets Commonwealth Games record in weightlifting

Rishikanta Singh Chanambam won silver in the men’s 60kg weightlifting event at CWG 2026, opening India’s medal account on Day 4. The Indian lifter also set a new Commonwealth Games record in the snatch with a 121kg lift.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
CWG 2026: Rishikanta Singh Chanambam wins silver in men’s 60kg, sets Commonwealth Games record in weightlifting
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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