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  • /CWG 2026 Round-Up: Lawn bowls duo Rupa & Pinki unbeaten, Gymnasts miss medal contention

CWG 2026 Round-Up: Lawn bowls duo Rupa & Pinki unbeaten, Gymnasts miss medal contention

India's Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh continued their impressive run in the women's pairs sectional play at the Commonwealth Games 2026.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 07:33 AM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 07:33 AM IST
CWG 2026 Round-Up: Lawn bowls duo Rupa & Pinki unbeaten, Gymnasts miss medal contention
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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