The 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Scotland reaches a explosive crescendo on Saturday, August 1, as Indian athletes prepare for an unprecedented surge of medal opportunities on Day 10 of competition. With the quadrennial multi sport showpiece concluding on Sunday, August 2, Team India enters a high stakes Saturday featuring 10 individual gold medal bouts in the boxing ring, major track and field finals, and vital knockout encounters across judo, lawn bowls, and track cycling. The highlight of the day is undoubtedly the boxing arena at the Scottish Event Campus, where an extraordinary total of 10 Indian fighters including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, Asian champion Preeti Pawar, and world champion Priya Ghanghas will compete in their respective weight category finals to capture top honors.
Concurrently, the Hampden Park athletics arena will witness high profile Indian representation in the men triple jump final with Praveen Chithravel and Selva Prabhu Thirumaran, while distance runner Gulveer Singh targets another historic podium finish in the men 5000 meters final following his earlier silver medal achievement in the 10,000 meters.
Below is the complete, exhaustive event schedule for Indian athletes on Day 10 in Glasgow, with all match times provided in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Athletics and Para Athletics
India's track and field contingent features heavily across seven high stakes final events, starting with para field disciplines in the afternoon and concluding with late night distance and relay clashes.
2:35 PM IST: Men Shot Put F57 Final (Medal Event)
Indian Athletes: Soman Rana, Shubham Juyal
2:40 PM IST: Men Triple Jump Final (Medal Event)
Indian Athletes: Praveen Chithravel, Selva Prabhu Thirumaran
2:50 PM IST: Men 1500 meters T54 Final (Medal Event)
Indian Athlete: Ramesh Shanmugam
3:00 PM IST: Women 10,000 meters Race Walk Final (Medal Event)
Indian Athletes: Priyanka, Ravina
11:35 PM IST: Men Pole Vault Final (Medal Event)
Indian Athletes: Dev Kumar Meena, Kuldeep Kumar
12:15 AM IST (August 2): Men 5000 meters Final (Medal Event)
Indian Athlete: Gulveer Singh
1:50 AM IST (August 2): Mixed 4 by 400 meters Relay Final (Medal Event)
Indian Team: India (Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak)
Boxing
The Indian boxing contingent has set an unprecedented standard in Glasgow, locking in 10 finalists across men and women weight categories. Ten gold medals will be contested on a single blockbuster day.
3:30 PM IST: Women 54 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Preeti Pawar (India) versus Scarlett Savannah Delgado (Canada)
3:45 PM IST: Women 57 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Jaismine Lamboria (India) versus Michaela Walsh (Northern Ireland)
4:15 PM IST: Men 55 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (India) versus Jye Dixon (Australia)
9:00 PM IST: Women 51 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Sakshi Chaudhary (India) versus Ruby White (England)
9:15 PM IST: Women 60 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Priya Ghanghas (India) versus Marie Bathoul Al Ahmadieh (Canada)
9:30 PM IST: Women 70 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Arundhati Choudhary (India) versus Chantelle Reid (England)
9:45 PM IST: Women 75 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Lovlina Borgohain (India) versus Emma Sue Greentree (Australia)
10:00 PM IST: Men 60 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Sachin Siwach (India) versus Tryagain Morning Ndevelo (Namibia)
10:15 PM IST: Men 80 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Ankush Panghal (India) versus Dimeji Shittu (England)
10:30 PM IST: Men Over 90 kg Final (Medal Event)
Bout: Narender Berwal (India) versus Damar Thomas (England)
Lawn Bowls
Indian lawn bowls athletes continue their campaign in the sectional play rounds, seeking crucial wins to secure semifinal berths.
3:50 PM IST: Men Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 5
Match: India (Navneet Singh, Dinesh Kumar) versus England (Nick Brett, Jamie Walker)
10:20 PM IST: Women Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 5
Match: Nayanmoni Saikia (India) versus Bridget Herselman (South Africa)
11:45 PM IST: Men Pairs Semifinals (Medal Stage)
Match: India (Subject to earlier round qualification)
Judo
The judo mats will feature four Indian athletes opening their campaigns in the early elimination rounds, with all final medal contests scheduled for Saturday evening.
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Women Under 63 kg Category, Round of 16
Bout: Unnati Sharma (India) versus Lamulela Magagula (Eswatini)
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Men Under 90 kg Category, Round of 16
Bout: Karanjit Singh Maan (India) versus Elliott Connolly (New Zealand)
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Men Under 81 kg Category, Quarterfinal
Bout: Harsh Tokas (India) versus Odysseas Georgakis (Cyprus)
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Women Under 70 kg Category, Quarterfinal
Bout: Inunganbi Takhellambam (India) versus Opponent to be decided
8:30 PM IST Onwards: Judo Final Medal Rounds across all divisions
Contenders: Unnati Sharma, Karanjit Singh Maan, Harsh Tokas, Inunganbi Takhellambam (Subject to advancement)
Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling
The velodrome action features individual sprint qualifications alongside endurance scratch race heats.
2:30 PM IST: Men Sprint Qualifying
Indian Cyclists: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem
3:27 PM IST: Men Sprint 1/8 Finals
Indian Cyclists: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem (Subject to qualification)
4:03 PM IST Onwards: Men Sprint Quarterfinals
Indian Cyclists: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem (Subject to qualification)
4:19 PM IST: Men 10 kilometer Scratch Race Qualifying Round
Indian Cyclists: Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon
7:38 PM IST: Men Sprint Semifinals
Indian Cyclists: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem (Subject to qualification)
10:02 PM IST Onwards: Men Sprint Finals (Medal Event)
Indian Cyclists: David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem (Subject to qualification)
10:50 PM IST: Men 10 kilometer Scratch Race Final (Medal Event)
Indian Cyclists: Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Subject to qualification)
India Podium Trajectory
Day 10 represents the single most crucial day for India in terms of potential gold medal additions at the 2026 Games. Having already established a solid foundation with 17 total medals through the opening nine days, the guaranteed podium finishes in combat sports provide India with an opportunity to make a dramatic jump in the official standings.
With 10 boxers stepping into the ring for gold medal bouts against formidable opponents from England, Canada, Australia, Northern Ireland, and Namibia, India's final medal tally is set to experience a monumental increase before the closing ceremony on Sunday.
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