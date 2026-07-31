/CWG 2026 schedule: Neeraj Chopra chases Javelin gold; check timings and where to watch live

Day 9 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland presents a blockbuster slate for the Indian contingent, headlined by superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra taking center stage alongside a massive surge from the nation's boxing unit. All eyes turn to the track and field stadium where Chopra, India's brightest athletic star, aims for top honors in the Men's Javelin Throw final. Following a fifth-place finish in the qualification rounds, Chopra faces a competitive field, competing alongside teammates Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh. Meanwhile, decathlon standout Tejaswin Shankar prepares for an grueling multi-event schedule spanning hurdles, field events, and track races.
In the ring, Indian boxers have positioned the country for a historic medal haul. A staggering ten pugilists, including Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain, have fought their way into the semifinals. This setup opens a theoretical path for India to sweep up to ten gold medals across various weight categories.
Live television coverage in India is available on Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada), with digital streaming available via Sony LIV.
India Day 9 Full Schedule and Event Timings
Athletics
2:35 PM IST: Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles (Tejaswin Shankar)
3:20 PM IST: Men's Decathlon Discus Throw (Tejaswin Shankar)
4:05 PM IST: Mixed 4x400m Relay, Round 1, Heat 2 (Vishal TK, Rajesh Ramesh, Rashdeep Kaur, Ansa Babu, Neeru Pathak)
5:00 PM IST: Men's Decathlon Pole Vault (Tejaswin Shankar)
11:30 PM IST: Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw (Tejaswin Shankar)
12:45 AM IST (August 1): Men's Javelin Throw Final (Medal Event) (Neeraj Chopra, Rohit Yadav, Yash Vir Singh)
1:05 AM IST (August 1): Men's Decathlon 1500m Final Event (Tejaswin Shankar)
1:30 AM IST (August 1): Men's 400m Hurdles Final (Medal Event) (Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan)
Boxing
3:15 PM IST: Women's 54kg Semifinal (Preeti Pawar vs. Catherine Mwape, Zambia)
4:30 PM IST: Men's 80kg Semifinal (Ankush Panghal vs. Joshua Ofori, Canada)
7:15 PM IST: Women's 57kg Semifinal (Jaismine Lamboria vs. Rapelang Maselela, Lesotho)
7:30 PM IST: Women's 70kg Semifinal (Arundhati Choudhary vs. Rosie Eccles, Wales)
8:15 PM IST: Men's 55kg Semifinal (Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs. Philip Haoseb, Namibia)
11:30 PM IST: Women's 51kg Semifinal (Sakshi Chaudhary vs. Amber-Jane Wall, Canada)
12:15 AM IST (August 1): Women's 60kg Semifinal (Priya Ghanghas vs. Lucy Kings-Wheatley, England)
12:45 AM IST (August 1): Women's 75kg Semifinal (Lovlina Borgohain vs. Tarona Taafaki, Tuvalu)
1:00 AM IST (August 1): Men's 60kg Semifinal (Sachin Siwach vs. Owain Harris-Allan, Wales)
1:30 AM IST (August 1): Men's +90kg Semifinal (Narender Berwal vs. Nigel Paul, Trinidad and Tobago)
Judo
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Men's -60kg Round of 16 (Harsh Singh vs. Chikondi Kathewera, Malawi)
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Women's -52kg Round of 16 (Shraddha Chopade vs. Jane Massaquoi, Sierra Leone)
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Men's -66kg Round of 16 (Rohit Majgul vs. Samuel Ribeiro, Mozambique)
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Women's -48kg Quarterfinal (Asmita Dey vs. Eva Ewing, Scotland)
3:30 PM IST Onwards: Women's -57kg Quarterfinal (Yamini Mourya vs. TBD)
8:30 PM IST Onwards: Women's -48kg Medal Rounds (Asmita Dey, Subject to Qualification)
8:30 PM IST Onwards: Men's -60kg Medal Rounds (Harsh Singh, Subject to Qualification)
8:30 PM IST Onwards: Women's -52kg Medal Rounds (Shraddha Chopade, Subject to Qualification)
8:30 PM IST Onwards: Men's -66kg Medal Rounds (Rohit Majgul, Subject to Qualification)
8:30 PM IST Onwards: Women's -57kg Medal Rounds (Yamini Mourya, Subject to Qualification)
Lawn Bowls
5:15 PM IST: Men's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B Round 4 (India: Dinesh Kumar and Navneet Singh vs. Falkland Islands: Ian Barnes and Oliver Thompson)
10:20 PM IST: Women's Singles Sectional Play, Section C Round 4 (Nayanmoni Saikia vs. Mildred Mkandawire, Zambia)
Track Cycling
5:21 PM IST: Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualification (Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon)
8:30 PM IST: Men's Keirin First Round (Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam in Heat 1, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo in Heat 3, Jemsh Keithellakpam in Heat 4)
9:17 PM IST: Men's Keirin First Round Repechages (Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam, Subject to Qualification)
10:46 PM IST: Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Final (Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Subject to Qualification)
10:53 PM IST: Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold Final (Dinesh Kumar, Harshveer Singh Sekhon, Subject to Qualification)
11:01 PM IST: Men's Keirin Second Round (Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam, Subject to Qualification)
11:43 PM IST: Men's Keirin Finals 7 through 12 (Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam, Subject to Qualification)
11:48 PM IST: Men's Keirin Finals 1 through 6 (Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Jemsh Keithellakpam, Subject to Qualification)
11:53 PM IST: Men's Elimination Race Final (Medal Event) (Harshveer Singh Sekhon)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.