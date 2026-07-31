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CWG 2026 schedule: Neeraj Chopra chases Javelin gold; check timings and where to watch live

Day 9 at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland presents a blockbuster slate for the Indian contingent, headlined by superstar javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra taking center stage alongside a massive surge from the nation's boxing unit. The golden boy can finally get another Gold today.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 07:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 07:20 AM IST
CWG 2026 schedule: Neeraj Chopra chases Javelin gold; check timings and where to watch live
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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