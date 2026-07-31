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CWG 2026: Seema Kaliramna clinches bronze in discus throw as India medal count grows

Seema Kaliramna won a bronze medal for India in Women's Discus Throw with a best effort of 58.65m in the Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Thursday night. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 06:59 AM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 06:59 AM IST
CWG 2026: Seema Kaliramna clinches bronze in discus throw as India medal count grows
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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