/CWG 2026: Sharmila Dhankar scripts history with para-athletics gold, Shilpa K Shyla bags bronze for India

Sharmila Dhankar became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games para athletics gold medallist, while Shilpa K Shyla secured bronze after a post-event review in the women's shot put F57 final.
India enjoyed a historic day at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Sharmila Dhankar clinched the country's first-ever gold medal in para athletics, while Shilpa K Shyla added a bronze in the women's shot put F57 event on Monday.
Sharmila produced a season-best throw of 9.81m to claim the gold medal and end India's 20-year wait for a medal in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games. The country's previous para athletics medal came in 2006, when Ranjith Kumar Jayaseelan won a medal in the men's seated discus throw.
Competing in the women's shot put F57 final, the 39-year-old delivered her best throw of the season at 9.81m to secure the top spot on the podium. Her victory marked a landmark moment for Indian para sport as she became the first Indian athlete to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in para athletics.
Sharmila's journey to the top has been one of resilience. Born in Rewaria, Haryana, she contracted polio at the age of two. She took up para athletics only in 2020 after being introduced to the sport by her husband, Ajit Singh, and trained under coach Tek Chand.
A year later, she won the National Championship before bouncing back from disappointment at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to achieve the biggest success of her career in Glasgow.
India's medal tally in the event grew after Shilpa K Shyla was upgraded to bronze following a post-event review.
Shilpa had initially finished fourth with a personal-best throw of 7.26m, narrowly missing the podium. However, Nigeria's Eucharia Iyiazi, who had originally secured bronze, lost her medal after a review, resulting in Shilpa being promoted to third place.
The 37-year-old, who trains under coach Eshan S.D., lost both her legs in an accident at the age of four. Her bronze medal adds another significant chapter to her inspiring career in para athletics.
The two para athletics medals helped India take its overall medal tally to 10 at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Weightlifting has contributed five medals so far, while Valluri Ajaya Babu added another silver for India on Monday.
India also celebrated another milestone as Sarvesh Kushare became the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men's high jump at the Commonwealth Games.
The 31-year-old cleared 2.25m before narrowly missing out on gold on countback to Jamaica's Romaine Beckford after both athletes failed to clear 2.28m. England's Jack Kimani claimed the bronze with a jump of 2.20m.
Kushare improved on the bronze medal won by Tejaswin Shankar at the previous Commonwealth Games. Tejaswin, who also competed on Monday, retired after failing to clear 2.05m in his opening attempt as a precaution ahead of the decathlon later this week.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.