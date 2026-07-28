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  • /CWG 2026: Sharmila Dhankar scripts history with para-athletics gold, Shilpa K Shyla bags bronze for India

CWG 2026: Sharmila Dhankar scripts history with para-athletics gold, Shilpa K Shyla bags bronze for India

Sharmila Dhankar became India's first-ever Commonwealth Games para athletics gold medallist after winning the women's shot put F57 event, while Shilpa K Shyla was promoted to bronze following a post-event review. The historic medals ended India's 20-year wait for a para athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games and took the country's tally to 10.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
CWG 2026: Sharmila Dhankar scripts history with para-athletics gold, Shilpa K Shyla bags bronze for India
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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