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CWG 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill qualify for men's shot-put final

Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Samardeep Singh Gill kept India's medal hopes alive in the men's shot put, progressing to Commonwealth Games 2026 final with assured performances in the qualification round on Wednesday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 10:18 PM IST
CWG 2026: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Samardeep Singh Gill qualify for men's shot-put final
Image Credit: Athletics Federation of India

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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