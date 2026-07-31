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  • /CWG 2026: Yamini Maurya claims women's 57kg judo silver, falls to Acelya Toprak in final

CWG 2026: Yamini Maurya claims women's 57kg judo silver, falls to Acelya Toprak in final

In a close final that culminated in a next-score-wins situation, Yamini Maurya fought hard, but Acelya Toprak proved too strong and won gold.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 01:44 AM IST
CWG 2026: Yamini Maurya claims women's 57kg judo silver, falls to Acelya Toprak in final
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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