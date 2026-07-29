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CWG Day 7 Schedule 2026: Can India cross 20 medals? Sreeshankar, Boxers & Weightlifters ready for action!

India prepares for a crucial, event-filled seventh day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, aiming to push its total medal count beyond the 20 mark.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 08:01 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 08:03 AM IST
CWG Day 7 Schedule 2026: Can India cross 20 medals? Sreeshankar, Boxers & Weightlifters ready for action!
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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