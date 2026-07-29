/CWG Day 7 Schedule 2026: Can India cross 20 medals? Sreeshankar, Boxers & Weightlifters ready for action!

India prepares for a crucial, event-filled seventh day at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, aiming to push its total medal count beyond the 20 mark. The contingent enters a decisive phase of the competition with seven track and field podium spots available on the schedule, while six Indian pugilists stand just a single win away from securing guaranteed medals for the nation.
Track and field activities will draw considerable attention as star long jumper Murali Sreeshankar enters his event as a top title contender. Sreeshankar earned his place in the championship round on his very first attempt during qualification, demonstrating peak form at the right moment. The athletics squad also features shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor targeting a berth in the final round, along with sprinter Animesh Kujur, who carries high expectations as he attempts to progress past the opening heats of the men's 200 meters.
Outside of athletics, weightlifter Sanjana represents a key podium opportunity, while veteran swimmer Sajan Prakash heads a determined pool contingent looking to make a splash in their respective events.
Comprehensive India Schedule for Day 7
WHERE TO WATCH - Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil, Telugu & Kannada) & Sony LIV
2:00 PM - Weightlifting - Women's 77kg - Sanjana (Medal Ceremony at 4:07 PM)
3:12 PM - Swimming - Men's 200m
3:35 PM - Men's Shot Put Qualifiers (Tajinder Singh Toor, Amardeep Singh Gill)
3:44 PM - Men's 200m - Sajan Prakash
3:44 PM - Men's 50m S7 - Heat 1 - Chaitanya Kulkarni, Suyash Jadhav
4:02 PM - Sprinting - Men's 200m - Animesh Kujur
4:30 PM - 7:45 PM - Boxing Quarter Finals - Session 1
4:45 PM - Boxing Quarter Finals - Women's 51kg QF - Caitlin Fryers (NIR) vs Sakshi
5:30 PM - Boxing Quarter Finals - Women's 70kg QF - Arundhati Choudhary vs Morgan Henderson (NZL)
6:15 PM - Boxing Quarter Finals - Sachin vs Treasure - 65kg Men
7:00 PM - Boxing Quarter Finals - Ankush vs Jade - 75-80kg Men
7:30 PM - Boxing Quarter Finals - Narender vs Seko - 90+kg Men
8:37 PM - Weightlifting - Men's 94kg - Medal Ceremony
8:55 PM - Lawn Bowls - Men's Pairs - India vs Namibia
10:30 PM - 12:30 AM - Boxing Quarter Finals - Session 2
11:00 PM - Jasmine vs Elise - 54-57kg Women
Switch to Athletics Integrated
11:54 PM - Men's Long Jump Final - Murali Sreeshankar and Lokesh (ISO)
12:03 AM - Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Yashas Palaksha (Heat 1), Santosh Kumar (Heat 2)
12:31 AM - Women's Shot Put - Manpreet Kaur
12:55 AM - Para Discus Throw - Men's F42-44/65-64 - Devender Kumar, Sagar Thayat
1:42 AM - Sprinting - Men's T47 100m Final - Dilip Gawit, Mohammad Basil
1:55 AM - Men's Long Jump Medal Ceremony
2:05 AM - Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final - Parul Chowdhary
2:10 AM - Women's Shot Put Medal Ceremony
Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony LIV
2:00 PM - Weightlifting - Women's 77kg - Sanjana (Medal Ceremony at 4:07 PM)
Sony Sports Ten 5 & Sony LIV
11:51 PM - Swimming - Men's 200m Final
12:46 AM - Swimming - Men's 50m S7 Final
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