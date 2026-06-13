Cyle Larin rescues Canada as co-hosts draw 1-1 with Bosnia-Herzegovina at FIFA World Cup 2026

The FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Bosnia-Herzegovina and Canada ended in a 1-1 draw after a strike from Cyle Larin in the late second half levelled the scores for co-hosts at BMO Field on Saturday. Both teams now have a point each to their name. Canada is still awaiting their first World Cup win ever, having played seven matches at the highest level of international football.

Starting off the match, there was an early chance for Canada in the second minute, with Luc de Fougerolles getting the ball near the post after a scrap. However, despite firing from a close range, he could not get the finish his team wanted. Next minute, Bosnia made a chance, with Memic failing to clear a free kick despite having a good sight of the goal.

In the 10th over, Canada's Alistair Johnston got the first yellow card of the match, taking down Memic.

The stalemate continued for the next 11 minutes, with a header from Jovo Lukic guiding Bosnia to a 1-0 lead. A corner flicked on by Sead Kolasinac found Jovo, who wasted no time in producing a sensational header from two yards out, stunning the entire stadium. This is also their first FIFA World Cup goal since 2014, placing them at the lead against the co-hosts.

Jonathan David was also making some chances for Canada, but failed to find the net. Bosnia got a couple of yellow cards towards the end of the first half. The first half ended in Bosnia's favour.

Despite a superb ball possession of 65.8 per cent, 21 touches in the opposition's box and a total of eight shots, Canada looked short of luck.

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Canada was off to a promising start in the second half, and Canada's appeal for a penalty was turned down, with Bosnian keeper Vasilj making contact with Oluwaseyi and falling on the ground. But on seeing the replays, Vasilj got a hand on the ball before body contact with his opponent, with a penalty appeal turned down.

The match went on with Bosnia cruising towards a victory despite some fine challenges from Canada. But it was a 79th-minute strike from Cyle Larin that got the stadium back to life again. Some nice play from Kone eventually fed the ball to Cyle, and his volley took a slight deflection before settling in the bottom right corner of the net.

The scoreline stayed undisturbed till the very end, with both sides sharing points