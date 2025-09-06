Daniel Ricciardo Joins Ford Racing As Global Ambassador After F1 Exit

Former Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has officially announced his next career move after stepping away from the grid last season. The eight-time Grand Prix winner, who last raced in F1 at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, has now joined Ford Racing as a global ambassador.

After spending months away from the spotlight, Ricciardo admitted he had been on “a bit of self-exploration,” trying to understand life beyond Formula 1. On Friday, the 35-year-old confirmed his new role with Ford Racing through a social media video, where he shared: “Kicking back but always seeking the thrill. Nothing does it better than a Ford Raptor. Proud to be the newest ambassador of Ford Racing.”

Partnership With Ford Racing

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In a blog post on Ford Racing’s website, Ricciardo explained the collaboration further. “While my racing days are behind me, my passion for anything with wheels will always remain. I’m proud to partner with Ford as their Global Racing Ambassador,” he wrote.

The partnership will see him work closely with the Ford Racing team, with a particular focus on the Raptor brand, which he described as a “lifestyle as much as a vehicle.”

Excitement For The Road Ahead

Looking ahead, Ricciardo expressed enthusiasm about the projects in store: “I couldn’t be more thrilled for the drives ahead with Ford and the incredible innovations they’re working on. From Formula 1 to Dakar, from Le Mans to Bathurst, Ford’s motorsport legacy is unmatched, and I’m proud to be part of that journey.”

Ricciardo leaves behind a remarkable Formula 1 career spanning 257 starts, during which he became known for both his charismatic personality and fearless racing. His achievements include eight race wins, 32 podiums, three pole positions, and over 1,300 career points while racing for teams such as HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, and McLaren.