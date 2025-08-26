Daniil Medvedev’s Racquet-Smashing Shocks Fans In US Open 2025 First-Round Loss - Watch

In a night of high drama at the 2025 US Open, former world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was stunned in the first round by France’s Benjamin Bonzi, following a chaotic on-court incident involving a wandering photographer. The Russian star, who has had a disappointing Grand Slam season, let his emotions spill over, leaving fans and analysts alike talking about one of the most memorable first-round exits in recent New York history.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Incident That Turned the Match Upside Down

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, appeared poised for a straightforward defeat after trailing two sets to love and facing match point at 5-4 in the third set. However, as Bonzi prepared for his second serve, a photographer mistakenly stepped onto the court, attempting to position himself in the long-lens pit.

Chair umpire Greg Allensworth immediately awarded Bonzi a first serve due to the interference. Medvedev’s reaction was explosive. The 29-year-old stormed toward the umpire’s chair, gesturing wildly and inciting the New York crowd into a frenzy. Fans erupted in chants of “second serve,” creating a charged atmosphere that lasted over six minutes.

“I just expressed my emotions, my unhappiness with the decision, and then the crowd did what they did without me asking them too much,” Medvedev later explained. Meanwhile, Bonzi struggled to maintain focus amid the chaos but eventually secured a hard-fought 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 victory after nearly two hours of suspense.

Medvedev’s On-Court Meltdown

Medvedev’s frustrations didn’t end with the controversial point. Post-match, he remained seated on the bench, destroying a racquet by repeatedly smashing it against the metal stand and handing others to spectators. The emotional display highlighted the challenging year he has endured in Grand Slam tournaments, where he has won only one match in 2025, a comeback victory at the Australian Open against Thailand’s Kasidit Samrej.

“It was fun to witness,” Medvedev admitted, albeit in his own conflicted way, showing the duality of his personality as both a competitive fighter and a fan provocateur. Analysts have long described him as tennis’s “friendly villain,” a player whose emotional intensity can sway both crowds and opponents.

Benjamin Bonzi: Composure Amid Chaos

Bonzi, coached by former world No. 37 Nicolas Mahut, showcased remarkable resilience during the nerve-wracking scenario. Despite struggling with a leg injury that reduced his first-serve speed, the Frenchman maintained focus and capitalized on Medvedev’s emotional volatility.

“The energy was wild. It was a crazy scenario,” Bonzi said. “I have never experienced anything like that. It was so difficult to play, so noisy. But I tried to stay calm – it was not easy.”

The victory marked another milestone for Bonzi, who also defeated Medvedev in the first round of Wimbledon 2025, underscoring a budding rivalry and his growing confidence on the ATP Tour.

Medvedev’s Tumultuous Season

The US Open loss capped a frustrating year for Medvedev. Aside from his early exits at the Grand Slams, the season offered only a semi-final finish at Indian Wells and a final appearance at Halle in June. Once a dominant force and a six-time Grand Slam finalist, Medvedev now risks falling out of the top 20 rankings.

Reflecting on the season, Medvedev stated, “I’m playing bad, and in important matches, even worse. Everything: serve, return, volley… I just need to play better, and I’m going to try to do it next year.”

A Legacy of Drama in New York

Medvedev’s US Open antics are nothing new. From reaching the 2019 final as a “pantomime villain” to winning his first major title in 2021 with an iconic post-match celebration, he has consistently captivated fans at Flushing Meadows. While this exit was far from triumphant, it served as another reminder of his intense, unpredictable character on the court.

The incident also prompted swift action from the US Open organisers, who revoked the photographer’s credentials for the 2025 tournament, highlighting the increasing emphasis on player safety and match integrity.

As the tennis world turns its attention to the upcoming Grand Slam events, Medvedev’s emotional rollercoaster in New York will remain a defining, if controversial, moment of the 2025 US Open season.