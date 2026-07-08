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David Beckham hails Lionel Messi as 'one very special human' after Argentina's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Egypt

Former England captain David Beckham hailed Lionel Messi as "one very special human" after the Argentina skipper inspired a stunning 3-2 comeback win over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Beckham praised both Messi's footballing brilliance and character in two Instagram stories as Argentina booked a quarterfinal clash with Switzerland following the dramatic victory.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 04:56 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 04:56 PM IST
David Beckham hails Lionel Messi as 'one very special human' after Argentina's dramatic FIFA World Cup 2026 win over Egypt
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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