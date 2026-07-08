Former England captain David Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi after the Argentina skipper inspired his side to a stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Beckham, who is the co-owner and president of the Inter Miami CF, took to Instagram shortly after Argentina secured their place in the quarterfinals, praising not only Messi's brilliance on the pitch but also his personality away from football.
Sharing a photograph of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner on his Instagram story, Beckham wrote, "This is one very special human. Not just because of what he does on the pitch but who he is off it." In another Instagram story, the former England midfielder posted another image of Messi with a simple caption, "Nothing more to say."
The message quickly caught the attention of football fans, reflecting the admiration Beckham has for the Argentine superstar both as a footballer and as a person.
Beckham and Messi have shared a close professional relationship since the Argentine joined Inter Miami in one of the biggest transfers in football history.
The former England captain played a key role in convincing Messi to move to Major League Soccer, with the deal also including an equity stake in the club. Since arriving in the United States, Messi has transformed Inter Miami's fortunes and further strengthened his relationship with Beckham.
Messi once again delivered on the biggest stage as defending champions Argentina recovered from a two-goal deficit to defeat Egypt 3-2.
Egypt made the perfect star when Yasser Ibrahim headed home in the 15th minute before goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir produced a series of crucial saves, including stoppage Messi's first-half penalty. Mostafa Ziko doubles Egypt's advantage in the 67th minute, leaving Argentina on the verge of a shock elimination.
The comeback began in the 79th minute when Cristian Romero headed in Messi's free-kick. Four minutes later, Messi produced a stunning strike from outside the box to level the score before Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround with a stoppage-time winner.
Messi's equaliser added another remarkable chapter to his FIFA World Cup career. The 39-year-old became the first player to score in nine consecutive FIFA World Cup matches and took his tally in the ongoing tournament to eight goals, his best return in a single World Cup edition.
The goal also made Messi the first player to score in six successive FIFA World Cup knockout-stage matches. He also equalled Guillermo Stabile's long-standing Argentina record of eight goals in a single World Cup, set in 1930.
Despite his heroics, Messi also registered an unwanted record after his first-half penalty was saved by Shobeir. It was his second missed penalty of the tournament, making him the first player to miss two penalties in a single FIFA World Cup edition, excluding shootouts. His four-career World Cup penalty misses are also the most by any player.
Argentina's dramatic victory has booked Lionel Scaloni's side a quarterfinal clash against Switzerland as the reigning champions continue their bid to retain the FIFA World Cup title.
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