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Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri to lead India against South Korea

Sumit Nagal, ranked 235th in the world, will spearhead India's singles contingent alongside Dhakshineswar Suresh (No. 393) and 19-year-old Manas Dhamne (No. 362), who receives his maiden Davis Cup call-up.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 10, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Aug 10, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Davis Cup: Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri to lead India against South Korea
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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