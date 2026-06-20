/'Dealing with media pressure': Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after Portugal draw vs DR Congo, Ruben Dias hits back at critics

Portugal defender Ruben Dias has given a vote of confidence to Cristiano Ronaldo as the team begins preparing for its second Group K match in the World Cup. Ronaldo was singled out for criticism on the day he became the oldest outfield player to start a game in World Cup history in his side's 1-1 draw against DR Congo, after a display in which he touched the ball just 25 times while playing the entire game, while also failing to manage a shot on target, give an assist to a team-mate or beat a rival in an attempted dribble.