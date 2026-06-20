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'Dealing with media pressure': Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after Portugal draw vs DR Congo, Ruben Dias hits back at critics

Ronaldo was singled out for criticism on the day he became the oldest outfield player to start a game in World Cup history in his side's 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 08:14 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
'Dealing with media pressure': Cristiano Ronaldo under fire after Portugal draw vs DR Congo, Ruben Dias hits back at critics
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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