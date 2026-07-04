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Defending champions Argentina survive Cape Verde scare as Lionel Messi leads Dramatic 3-2 win to reach FIFA WC last 16

Cabo Verde gave the reigning champions Argentina an almighty scare, but Lionel Scaloni's team prevailed with a 3-2 victory in 124 minutes here at the Miami Stadium on Saturday and will face Egypt in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 07:24 AM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 07:25 AM IST
Defending champions Argentina survive Cape Verde scare as Lionel Messi leads Dramatic 3-2 win to reach FIFA WC last 16
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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