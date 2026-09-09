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Delhi Blue Bulls GC unveil official jersey ahead of IGPL Season 2 campaign

Delhi Blue Bulls GC will be led on the course by two of Indian golf’s most decorated names. Gaurav Ghei, a three-time Asian Tour winner, will serve as both mentor and player, while Shiv Kapur, the 2002 Asian Games gold medallist and a four-time winner in Asia, will also feature as a player.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 06:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 06:25 PM IST
Delhi Blue Bulls GC unveil official jersey ahead of IGPL Season 2 campaign
Image Credit: Delhi Blue Bulls GC

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Delhi Blue Bulls GC unveil official jersey ahead of IGPL Season 2 campaign
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