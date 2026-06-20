Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Delhi Capitals set for major coaching overhaul; likely to rope in Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly for IPL 2027

Delhi Capitals set for major coaching overhaul; likely to rope in Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly for IPL 2027

Former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh are likely to play pivotal roles in the new Delhi Capitals coaching setup, aiming to inject fresh energy and proven expertise into the team during the IPL 2027 season.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 02:21 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 02:21 AM IST
Delhi Capitals set for major coaching overhaul; likely to rope in Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly for IPL 2027
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi Capitals likely to rope in Yuvraj, Ganguly as coaches for IPL 2027
Delhi Capitals3 min ago
2
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
3
FATF2 hrs ago
4
Vozinha2 hrs ago
5
US Iran deal2 hrs ago