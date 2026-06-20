/Delhi Capitals set for major coaching overhaul; likely to rope in Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly for IPL 2027

In a massive development ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season, Delhi Capitals (DC) are reportedly preparing for a complete structural overhaul as the JSW Group prepares to take operational control from next season.
According to a Times of India report, former India captain Sourav Ganguly and white-ball icon Yuvraj Singh are set to play pivotal roles in the new DC setup, aiming to inject fresh energy and proven expertise into the team.
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The sweeping changes come as the JSW Group prepares to assume full operational and management control of the Delhi Capitals men's team for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. Under a unique ownership agreement, co-owners JSW and the GMR Group alternate management duties every two years.
With JSW taking the reins, the existing support staff appointed by GMR - including head coach Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, and Munaf Patel - is set to make way for a brand-new leadership unit.
The revamp follows a string of disappointing campaigns for the franchise. Despite boasting high-profile stars like Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc, and Kuldeep Yadav, Delhi Capitals failed to make the playoffs in consecutive years, finishing fifth in 2025 and dropping to sixth in 2026.
Sourav Ganguly, who has previously overseen JSW’s broader cricket portfolio (including the SA20 franchise Pretoria Capitals and the DC Women's team), is returning to call the shots for the men's IPL team - likely as Director of Cricket or head of the coaching staff.
While Yuvraj has never held a formal, full-time coaching position in the IPL since retiring from competitive cricket in 2019, his unofficial work as a mentor has been highly celebrated in Indian cricket.
Yuvraj, the 2027 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup winner, brings a wealth of experience and has previously worked with emerging stars like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, and his appointment is seen as a major boost for DC's batting unit, which has often struggled for consistency.
A senior franchise official confirmed the development, noting that Ganguly specifically wants his former teammate by his side.
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The coaching revamp is part of a larger restructuring. Speculation is rife about other potential moves, including:
With a fresh management structure, Ganguly’s tactical acumen, and Yuvraj’s legendary limited-overs expertise, Delhi Capitals are drawing an ambitious blueprint to reverse their fortunes and chase their elusive maiden IPL title in 2027.
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