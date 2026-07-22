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Delhi Govt to host 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 at Thyagraj Stadium with record 25 nations

The Government of NCT of Delhi, operating through its Directorate of Education and Sports, is set to host the prestigious 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 12:21 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 12:23 PM IST
Delhi Govt to host 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 at Thyagraj Stadium with record 25 nations
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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