/Delhi Govt to host 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 at Thyagraj Stadium with record 25 nations

Unveiling the Official Mascot and Host-City Experience

Designed to transcend standard athletic competitions, the tournament is being curated as a holistic international host-city experience. It aims to display Delhi's infrastructure, cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and administrative excellence. The official event mascot was formally unveiled by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta. The mascot embodies the speed and athleticism of table tennis, the welcoming nature of Delhi, and the spirit of harmony uniting Commonwealth members.