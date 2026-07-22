/Delhi Govt to host 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 at Thyagraj Stadium with record 25 nations

The Government of NCT of Delhi, operating through its Directorate of Education and Sports, is set to host the prestigious 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026. The high-profile international tournament will take place from 27 July to 2 August 2026 at the state-of-the-art Thyagraj Stadium in New Delhi.
"The 22nd Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship 2026 marks two historic milestones: it is the first international sporting event being hosted by the Delhi Government, and for the first time, 25 nations and territories are participating in the Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship."
Global Participation and Record Breakdown
This unprecedented participation makes the edition a landmark gathering for the sport. The competing nations and territories include Australia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Sri Lanka, Canada, Cyprus, England, Jamaica, Kenya, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Namibia, Northern Ireland, Sierra Leone, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Zambia, Wales, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, India, Falkland Islands, and Barbados. Elite international athletes, coaches, match officials, federation representatives, and distinguished guests from across the globe will converge on the capital for seven days of world-class action.
Unveiling the Official Mascot and Host-City Experience
Designed to transcend standard athletic competitions, the tournament is being curated as a holistic international host-city experience. It aims to display Delhi's infrastructure, cultural heritage, warm hospitality, and administrative excellence. The official event mascot was formally unveiled by the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta. The mascot embodies the speed and athleticism of table tennis, the welcoming nature of Delhi, and the spirit of harmony uniting Commonwealth members.
World-Class Infrastructure Upgrades at Thyagraj Stadium
The Delhi Government remains fully prepared to accommodate the international sporting delegation. Thyagraj Stadium is undergoing a comprehensive upgrade into a championship venue meeting international standards, complete with competition courts, training zones, dedicated athlete lounges, media centers, spectator seating, hospitality suites, and extensive event branding.
Grand Opening Ceremony and Youth Engagement Initiatives
The Opening Ceremony promises a grand cultural spectacle, incorporating performances that highlight the varied traditions, music, regional customs, and dance forms of India. The presentation will merge India's rich cultural legacy with the grandeur and momentum of a modern sports event.
Throughout the week, the championship will highlight high-velocity table tennis, official medal presentations, player interaction sessions, cultural displays, and specialized engagement initiatives tailored for Delhi’s school students. A central goal for the Delhi Government is leveraging this international event to motivate youth, boost sports participation, and solidify a vibrant athletic culture across the capital. Local students and aspiring athletes will gain direct exposure to elite international competition by observing top Commonwealth talent live.
Elevating Delhi on the Global Sports Map
With the event identity placing Delhi at the core of the tournament and STAG Global joining as the powered-by partner, the championship establishes Delhi as a premier global hub capable of managing major international events.
"Twenty-five nations, one international stage and Delhi as the proud host. The Delhi Government is ready to welcome the Commonwealth table tennis family."
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