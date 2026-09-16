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Delhi Half Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal unveiled ahead of Sunday’s run

The Delhi Half Marathon will be flagged off on Sunday from the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, as thousands of runners from across India and around the world take to the streets of the capital to cross the finish line and earn their medal.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 11:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Delhi Half Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal unveiled ahead of Sunday’s run
Image Credit: Delhi Half Marathon

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Delhi Half Marathon 2026 finisher’s medal unveiled ahead of Sunday’s run
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