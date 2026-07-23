/Delhi Half Marathon set for October 18; registrations open on July 23

The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will be held on Sunday, October 18, the organisers announced on Wednesday, with registrations for the World Athletics Gold Label race set to open on Thursday, July 23.
The World Athletics Gold Label race will start and finish at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with registrations for both physical and virtual categories opening on Thursday at 7 AM IST.
The Delhi Half Marathon enters its third decade this year. With a prize purse of USD 260,000, the event attracts amateur and elite runners from India and across the world.
The 2025 edition of the marathon had witnessed 39,513 participants, including 9,709 women, and raised Rs 4.12 crore for charitable causes, the organisers said in a media release.
The race will also offer complimentary Delhi Metro travel for registered runners on race day, exclusive PUMA race-day T-shirts for Half Marathon and Open 10K participants, and finisher medals crafted using zinc sourced from Hindustan Zinc's Zawar Mines in Rajasthan.
Registrations for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, Champions with Disability Run and Virtual Run will open on July 23, with category-wise closing dates applicable or until spots are filled, whichever comes first.
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