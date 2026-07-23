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Delhi Half Marathon set for October 18; registrations open on July 23

The World Athletics Gold Label race will start and finish at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with registrations for both physical and virtual categories opening on Thursday.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 01:12 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 01:12 AM IST
Delhi Half Marathon set for October 18; registrations open on July 23

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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