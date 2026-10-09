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Delhi to host Pro Wrestling League season 6 from Jan 9; Asian Games 2026 medallists felicitated at launch

A total of six franchises and 34 international medalists will be part of the sixth edition of the Pro Wrestling League which will be played from January 9 at KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena in Delhi.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 11:43 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 11:43 PM IST
Delhi to host Pro Wrestling League season 6 from Jan 9; Asian Games 2026 medallists felicitated at launch
Image Credit: Pro Wrestling League

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Delhi to host Pro Wrestling League season 6 from Jan 9; Asian Games 2026 medallists felicitated at launch
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