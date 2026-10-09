/Delhi to host Pro Wrestling League season 6 from Jan 9; Asian Games 2026 medallists felicitated at launch

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will return for its sixth season from January 9, 2027, with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)-backed competition set to take place at the iconic KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena, Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi.
The announcement was made at a launch event in the national capital on Friday, which also saw six Indian wrestlers felicitated for their medal-winning performances at the 2026 Asian Games.
Star grapplers Sujeet Kalkal, who clinched a historic gold in the Men’s Freestyle 65kg category, and Aman Sehrawat, fresh from adding an Asian Games gold to his Paris 2024 Olympic bronze, were honoured alongside fellow medallists Antim Panghal, Nitesh Siwach, Deepak Punia and Sunil Kumar.
The felicitation recognised the contribution of the Indian wrestling contingent to the country's campaign at the recently concluded 2026 Asian Games.
ALSO READ: Pakistan withdraw from Asian Champions Trophy 2026, Bangladesh replace them
Teams, format, wrestlers composition for PWL season 6
Season 6 of PWL will feature six franchises competing for the title: Tiigers of Mumbai Dangals, Haryana Thunders, Delhi Dangal Warriors, Maharashtra Kesari, Punjab Royals and UP Dominators.
The league will bring together 86 wrestlers from India and overseas, including 34 Olympians and medallists from the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships. Japan's Olympic champion Yui Susaki is among the prominent international names expected to feature in the competition.
The competition will be staged across nine Olympic weight divisions:
Men: 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 125kg
Women: 53kg, 57kg, 62kg, and 76kg
The competition will retain its broadcast-focused format of two three-minute rounds. It will also feature the 'Power Minute', under which points scored during the final 60 seconds of a bout will count double, adding further significance to the closing stages of each contest.
'Celebration of that rich legacy'
Speaking at the launch, Dayaan Farooqui, Chairman of the Pro Wrestling League, said the competition aimed to build on India's wrestling tradition while bringing the sport to a wider audience.
"Wrestling is deeply embedded in India’s sporting culture and our wrestlers have consistently carried the nation’s pride onto the global stage. Season 6 of the Pro Wrestling League is a celebration of that rich legacy, while also taking the sport towards new global benchmarks," Farooqui said.
He added that the league's plan to move to a different franchise city each season was intended to bring world-class wrestling closer to fans across the country. He said the organisers looked forward to welcoming leading international wrestlers to Delhi and strengthening the sport's presence in India.
Meanwhile, Akhil Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of the Pro Wrestling League, said the focus for the new season was on creating a competition that appealed to modern sports audiences while retaining its connection with India's wrestling heritage.
"Delhi is the perfect setting for this, bringing together India’s rich wrestling heritage with the energy of a city that has always embraced the sport," Gupta said.
Aman Sehrawat, Olympic Medallist and Asian Games 2026 gold medallist said the recognition was particularly meaningful because it came in Delhi, in front of the wrestling community and supporters.
He attributed his success to years of sacrifice, discipline and hard work, adding that the return of the league could help introduce wrestling to new audiences and inspire younger athletes.
On the other hand, Sujeet Kalkal, Asian Games 2026 gold medallist, credited the league with contributing to his development as a wrestler, saying that competing against leading international athletes had given him valuable experience and confidence. He welcomed the league's return to Delhi and said it could provide young Indian wrestlers with a platform to aim for greater achievements.
Established in 2015, the Pro Wrestling League has completed five editions, featuring rivalries between leading Indian and international wrestlers. In Season 5, defending champions Haryana Thunders defeated Delhi Dangal Warriors 5-4 in a closely contested final to retain the title.
The organisers said further details about Season 6, including the official broadcast partners and the date and venue of the player auction, would be announced in the coming weeks.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.