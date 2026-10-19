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Denmark Open 2026: An Se-young beats Akane Yamaguchi to create Badminton history with 47th title

An Se-young defeated Akane Yamaguchi 21-23, 21-14, 21-18 to win the Denmark Open 2026 and claim her 47th international title. The South Korean became the most decorated women's singles player in badminton history, surpassing Indonesian legend Susi Susanti.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 08:42 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
Denmark Open 2026: An Se-young beats Akane Yamaguchi to create Badminton history with 47th title
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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