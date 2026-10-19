/Denmark Open 2026: An Se-young beats Akane Yamaguchi to create Badminton history with 47th title

World No. 1 An Se-young created badminton history by winning her 47th international title after defeating Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in a thrilling women's singles final at the Denmark Open on Sunday.
The 24-year-old South Korean rallied from 5-11 down in the deciding game to secure a 21-23, 21-14, 21-18 victory in 78 minutes. With the win, An moved ahead of Indonesian badminton legend Susi Susanti to become the most decorated women's singles player in badminton history, according to the provided report.
The Denmark Open triumph was An's ninth singles title of the season, taking her 2026 record to 61 wins and one defeat. "I want to make a lot of history and break records, but I focus on one match at a time," An said. "That is my motivation."
An had to overcome a challenging contest against Yamaguchi, a former world No. 1, to secure the title. After losing a closely fought opening game 21-23, the South Korean responded strongly to take the second game 21-14 and force a decider.
Yamaguchi then moved into an 11-5 lead in the deciding game, putting An under pressure. However, the South Korean found her rhythm and mounted a comeback to win 21-18 and add another title to her remarkable season.
The victory was particularly significant as An had also suffered a slip during the second game. She later admitted that she was not feeling her best and would need to assess her condition.
"I'm not feeling great. The court conditions were difficult, and I slipped. I will check my condition and talk to my trainer. After that, I will decide what to do," An told the Badminton World Federation (BWF).
Despite the physical discomfort, An expressed happiness at the support she received from fans in Denmark. The South Korean said the atmosphere at the tournament made her feel at home and helped her enjoy competing.
"Many people are proud of me, Danish fans included. That makes me so happy and makes me enjoy playing. I always feel at home in Denmark. I hope it stays that way," she said.
An's latest triumph adds to an exceptional season in which she has continued to dominate women's singles badminton, combining consistency with the ability to win under pressure.
The Denmark Open also produced notable winners across the remaining four categories.
In men's singles, France's Alex Lanier defeated Denmark's home favourite Anders Antonsen 21-15, 13-21, 21-13 to become the first Frenchman to win the title at the tournament.
China's Jiang Zhenbang and Wei Yaxin claimed the mixed doubles crown after defeating compatriots Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping 21-18, 8-21, 21-16. The result ended Feng and Huang's bid for a fourth consecutive Denmark Open title.
In men's doubles, Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri dominated Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, winning 21-8, 21-11.
Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan completed the women's doubles final with a 21-18, 21-11 victory over Japan's Hinata Suzuki and Nao Yamakita.
An Se-young's historic women's singles victory, however, remained the standout result of the tournament, as the South Korean continued her pursuit of more records in international badminton.
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