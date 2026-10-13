/Denmark Open 2026: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen bow out in first round; Kidambi Srikanth and Tanvi Sharma advance

India witnessed mixed fortunes on the opening day of the Denmark Open Super 750 at the Jyske Bank Arena on Tuesday, with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu suffering a heartbreak first-round exit, while Kidambi Srikanth and rising teenager Tanvi Sharma fought through gritty encounters to book their places in the Round of 16 in Odense.
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Sindhu Falters from Winning Position
In a contest that swung wildly across 65 minutes, former world champion PV Sindhu was stunned by Germany's Yvonne Li in three grueling games, going down 21-13, 23-25, 19-21.
Sindhu began decisively, dictating the tempo from the back of the court and bagging the opener with minimal fuss. However, the German turned the match into a tactical scrap in the second game, drawing Sindhu closer to the net and capitalizing on unforced errors.
Despite saving two game points and engaging in a tense deuce battle, Sindhu could not convert her advantages, allowing Li to steal the game 25-23.
The decider proved even more agonizing for the Indian stalwart. After a mid-game slump, Sindhu clawed her way back to establish a commanding 19-15 lead, sitting just two points away from sealing the match.
Li retaliated with aggressive net blocks and pinpoint defensive counters, winning six consecutive points to snatch the decider 21-19 and seal one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.
Composed Srikanth Moves Into Round 2
In men's singles, former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth held his nerve in the crucial moments to dispatch France's Arnaud Merkle in straight games, 22-20, 21-19, in a 46-minute duel.
Srikanth relied on his trademark deceptive net play and crisp cross-court smashes to ward off Merkle's persistent attacks in both games. The victory sends the Indian veteran into the second round, where he is set to face rising French sensation Alex Lanier.
Teenager Tanvi Sharma Shines Under Pressure
India had plenty to celebrate in the women's singles draw courtesy of young shuttler Tanvi Sharma, who delivered a statement victory by toppling Japan’s Natsuki Nidaira 21-17, 16-21, 21-19 in a nail-biting encounter.
Displaying maturity beyond her years, Sharma matched the Japanese shuttler stroke-for-stroke in flat exchanges and showed remarkable composure in the closing stages of the decider.
With Sindhu bowing out, Sharma will now cross paths with Yvonne Li in the Round of 16 for a spot in the quarter-finals.
Tough Outing For Lakshya Sen
The day also saw a tough exit for Paris Olympics semi-finalist Lakshya Sen, who went down fighting against Chinese Taipei's experienced veteran Chou Tien-chen 18-21, 21-13, 15-21.
Sen staged a spirited fightback in the second game but fell behind early in the decider as Chou took control of the rallies to close out the match.
India's doubles contingent, spearheaded by the men's pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will open their campaigns on Day 2.
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