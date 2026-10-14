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Denmark Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag, Ayush Shetty suffer shock first-round exits

India’s campaign at the Victor Denmark Open 2026 suffered major setbacks on Wednesday, as marquee men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, alongside rising singles talent Ayush Shetty, were eliminated in the opening round of the BWF Super 750 tournament.  

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 11:31 PM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 11:31 PM IST
Denmark Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag, Ayush Shetty suffer shock first-round exits
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Denmark Open 2026: Satwik-Chirag, Ayush Shetty suffer shock first-round exits
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