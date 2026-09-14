/Dhiraj Bommadevara creates history, becomes first Indian man to win Archery World Cup final

The 25-year-old Army archer, ranked world No. 10, prevailed over Japan’s Nakanishi Junya 6-5 in a final that went down to the wire in Saltillo. With the contest locked at 5-5 after five sets, Dhiraj produced a 10 in the shoot-off before Nakanishi managed a nine to seal the gold in Saltillo, Mexico.



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