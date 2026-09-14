Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Dhiraj Bommadevara creates history, becomes first Indian man to win Archery World Cup final

Dhiraj Bommadevara creates history, becomes first Indian man to win Archery World Cup final

Dhiraj Bommadevara, the 25-year-old Army archer, ranked world No. 10, prevailed over Japan's Nakanishi Junya 6-5 in a World Cup final that went down to the wire in Saltillo. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 12:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 12:37 PM IST
Dhiraj Bommadevara creates history, becomes first Indian man to win Archery World Cup final
Image Credit: @APDeputyCMO/X

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Who is Amit Kumar Gupta? Meet the Kargil War hero who served in Operation Safed Sagar
2
3
4
5