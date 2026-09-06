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Diamond League Final 2026: Why did Neeraj Chopra skip as Rumesh Pathirage becomes first Sri Lankan to win title

World No. 1 javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage signed off his sensational season in style, becoming the first Sri Lankan to become the Diamond League champion. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 06, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Sep 06, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
Diamond League Final 2026: Why did Neeraj Chopra skip as Rumesh Pathirage becomes first Sri Lankan to win title
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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