/Did you know? Haiti's all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon has a major India connection

Kerala Blasters' Haitian Connection

Kerala Blasters have had exactly two Haitian players in their history: strikers Duckens Nazon and Kervens Belfort, both signed in 2016. Both players left a notable mark during that ISL season, helping the Blasters reach the final.

Nazon's loan spell with the Blasters that year is still remembered for his pace and physical presence on the pitch. He would go on to become Haiti's all-time top scorer and eventually represent the country on football's biggest stage at the World Cup. Belfort, signed around the same time, formed a strong attacking partnership with Nazon and played a key role in the Blasters' run that season.