/Did you know? Haiti's all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon has a major India connection

The Indian Super League is currently dealing with uncertainty of its own, with the structure and other key details of the next season still unresolved as clubs and the All India Football Federation continue deliberating. While Indian football fans remain frustrated by this administrative limbo, there's a smaller reason for excitement among supporters of Kerala Blasters tied to the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
A Haitian Star's Forgotten Stint in Kerala
Duckens Nazon, Haiti's leading goal scorer of all time, has become a central figure for his country at the 2026 World Cup. Haiti marked their long-awaited return to the tournament, their first appearance since 1974, when they faced Scotland to open their campaign, with Nazon making his World Cup debut in that fixture.
For long-time Kerala Blasters fans, his name carries familiar weight. Roughly a decade ago, the Haitian striker spent time with the club in the Indian Super League. He arrived in September 2016 following stints at French sides Lorient II and Olympique Saint-Quentin. In seven appearances for the Blasters, he found the net twice, with one of those goals proving pivotal, a 2-1 win over FC Pune City that helped the club secure a playoff spot.
At just 22 at the time, Nazon's stay in Kerala was brief. He soon moved to England, joining the under-23 setup of Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers. He is now based in the Persian Gulf Pro League, playing for Esteghlal.
Since his ISL days, Nazon has grown into a permanent fixture for the Haitian national team, scoring 44 goals across 78 appearances. He was once again expected to spearhead Haiti's attack at this World Cup, marking the nation's return to the tournament after a 52 year absence.
Haiti were placed in Group C alongside Scotland, Brazil, and Morocco. After their opening match against Scotland, they took on five-time champions Brazil on June 19, with their final group game against Morocco scheduled for June 24.
Update: Brazil Win 3-0, Haiti Eliminated
That match against Brazil has since been played, and Brazil came away with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Matheus Cunha scored twice, in the 23rd and 36th minutes, before Vinicius Junior added a third in stoppage time at the end of the first half. The result moved Brazil to the top of Group C and effectively ended Haiti's hopes of progressing further in the tournament.
Kerala Blasters' Haitian Connection
Kerala Blasters have had exactly two Haitian players in their history: strikers Duckens Nazon and Kervens Belfort, both signed in 2016. Both players left a notable mark during that ISL season, helping the Blasters reach the final.
Nazon's loan spell with the Blasters that year is still remembered for his pace and physical presence on the pitch. He would go on to become Haiti's all-time top scorer and eventually represent the country on football's biggest stage at the World Cup. Belfort, signed around the same time, formed a strong attacking partnership with Nazon and played a key role in the Blasters' run that season.
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