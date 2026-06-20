Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Did you know? Haiti's all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon has a major India connection

Did you know? Haiti's all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon has a major India connection

Duckens Nazon, Haiti's leading goal scorer of all time, has become a central figure for his country at the 2026 World Cup. Haiti marked their long-awaited return to the tournament, their first appearance since 1974.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 20, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jun 20, 2026, 10:27 AM IST
Did you know? Haiti's all-time leading scorer Duckens Nazon has a major India connection
Image Credit: Credits - goal africa (X)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Can Israel stand alone without US backing? Vance's warning raises question
US Iran Peace Deal1 min ago
2
Duckens Nazon Kerala Blasters5 min ago
3
Fixed Deposit15 min ago
4
US President Airforce One16 min ago
5
Dimethoate17 min ago