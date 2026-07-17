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Didier Deschamps' farewell, Kylian Mbappe's history bid and more: Why England vs France's FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff matters

Though neither France nor England envisioned playing their final match of the summer on a Saturday instead of Sunday's grand finale, pride, historical records, and a fitting goodbye to a legendary manager ensure this will be far from an ordinary exhibition.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 01:27 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 01:27 AM IST
Didier Deschamps' farewell, Kylian Mbappe's history bid and more: Why England vs France's FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff matters
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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