The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal suffered a 0-2 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals of the squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The Indian duo lost 7-11 4-11 to King and Coll and missed out on a spot in the final of the event.

Indian Mixed Duo put up an intense fight but ultimately go down to New Zealand pair of King/ Coll in the Mixed Doubles Semi-Final



The Indian duo will next play for Bronze on 7th Aug



All the best team



Dipika and Saurav will play for the bronze medal on Sunday. The Indian men's doubles pair of Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh also ended its campaign after going down 8-11 8-11 to Ng Eain Yow and Yuen Chee Wern of Malaysia.

More to follow...