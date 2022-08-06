NewsOther Sports
Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghosal faces defeat in squash mixed doubles semifinal, to play for bronze medal

Dipika and Saurav will play for the bronze medal on Sunday. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 09:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal suffered a 0-2 loss to New Zealand's Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals of the squash competition at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The Indian duo lost 7-11 4-11 to King and Coll and missed out on a spot in the final of the event. 

Dipika and Saurav will play for the bronze medal on Sunday. The Indian men's doubles pair of Velavan Senthilkumar and Abhay Singh also ended its campaign after going down 8-11 8-11 to Ng Eain Yow and Yuen Chee Wern of Malaysia. 

