Divya Deshmukh Receives Hero’s Welcome In Nagpur After Historic Chess World Cup 2025 Triumph

Divya Deshmukh’s return to Nagpur was nothing short of cinematic. The 19-year-old Grandmaster, fresh from her triumph at the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgia, was welcomed by a jubilant crowd at the airport. Family, friends, and chess fans from across the city gathered to cheer the young star, who has now become the first Indian woman to win the Chess World Cup.

"I am happy. I feel very good to see that so many people have gathered here to welcome me. My heart is very happy. I want to give credit to my sister, my whole family, and my first coach, Rahul Joshi..." - Divya Deshmukh!

pic.twitter.com/MvviwZXOLH July 30, 2025

“I am so happy to receive this affection. My heart is full,” said an emotional Divya, greeted with flowers, cheers, and chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai". Her achievement is not just a personal milestone but a historic moment for Indian chess, marking a significant step forward for women in the sport.

Toppling a Titan: How Divya Defeated Humpy

In the title clash, Divya was up against Koneru Humpy, one of India’s most decorated chess players. The final was intense, with both classical games ending in draws. The tie-breakers, however, saw Divya shift gears and show remarkable composure under pressure.

A string of minor inaccuracies in the second rapid game proved costly for Humpy. She found herself in a challenging rook endgame, one pawn down, and eventually resigned after 75 moves. The final score: 2.5-1.5 in Divya’s favour.

Though she missed two earlier opportunities to capitalize on Humpy’s missteps, Divya stayed resilient. On move 69, when Humpy captured the f-pawn, it tipped the balance. Divya pounced, making a series of clinical moves that forced the veteran’s resignation just six moves later.

From Underdog to Grandmaster

Divya’s journey at the World Cup began with modest expectations. She entered the tournament hoping to notch a GM norm. But as the rounds progressed, the teenager stunned top-seeded opponents, culminating in her beating Humpy—an all-Indian final that electrified the chess community.

With this victory, Divya not only clinched the Grandmaster title, but also secured a coveted spot in the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament and earned a prize purse of USD 50,000.

Emotional Tribute to Her Pillars of Strength

Fighting back tears at the press conference, Divya paid tribute to those who shaped her journey. “My parents have played the biggest role in my career. Without them, I would not be here,” she said.

She reserved special praise for her late coach, Rahul Joshi, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 40. “He always dreamed I would become a Grandmaster. This is for him.” She also credited her younger sister Arya Deshmukh, grandparents, and mentor GM Abhijit Kunte, calling him her “lucky charm”.

What’s Next for Divya Deshmukh?

After the whirlwind of celebrations, Divya plans to take a short break before resuming competitive action at the Grand Swiss Tournament in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, scheduled from September 2 to 16. The event will offer another opportunity for her to test herself against the world’s elite and push toward the Women’s World Championship crown.

“I’ll take some rest this month and prepare for Grand Swiss next,” she shared, already setting her sights on the future.

A Symbol of India’s Emerging Chess Powerhouse

Divya’s victory is emblematic of India’s chess revolution, particularly among young women. She becomes the fourth Indian woman Grandmaster and the 88th overall in India, reinforcing the country's growing global stature in the game.

With young stars like R Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh D, and now Divya Deshmukh rising through the ranks, India’s chess future looks incredibly bright. Her success serves as an inspiration for thousands of young girls across the nation dreaming of making it big on the 64 squares.