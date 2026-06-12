Doctors called it a miracle he survived - Mexico star scores first FIFA World Cup 2026 goal at 35 vs South Africa and weeps for his late father

Raul Jimenez has proven himself to be an ultimate warrior. Six years ago, the Mexican striker suffered a life-threatening skull fracture and severe brain trauma following a terrifying midair collision against Arsenal while playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers. The impact left him unconscious on the pitch, and doctors later informed Jimenez that his survival was a genuine miracle. He endured eight months of intense rehabilitation before making a courageous return to professional football. Ever since that fateful day, he has been required to wear a protective head guard for the remainder of his playing career.

Fast forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, and Jimenez reached the absolute pinnacle of emotional redemption. Playing in front of a passionate home crowd at the Estadio Azteca, the 35-year-old forward scored his first-ever World Cup goal. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears on the pitch. This monumental moment carried profound personal weight, as Jimenez was also navigating the deep grief of losing his father in March 2026. Upon scoring, he wept and raised his hands toward the heavens in a moving tribute to his late father.

An Emotional Breakthrough at the Azteca

The historic moment unfolded in the 67th minute of the match against South Africa. Jimenez received an excellent cross from Roberto Alvarado while positioned just a few yards from the net. Unleashing a powerful header, the veteran striker sent the ball like a bullet past South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

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The strike doubled the advantage for the men managed by Javier Aguirre and effectively sealed a dominant 2-0 victory for El Tri. This goal marked Jimenez’s premier strike in a FIFA World Cup, arriving in his fourth career appearance in the tournament after going scoreless in 2014, 2018, and 2022.

Match Report: Mexico Outclasses South Africa

The highly intense opening match was heavily impacted by second-half disciplinary issues. The scoring opened early in the ninth minute when Julian Quinones produced a moment of magic for the hosts. Following a shaky pass from Williams, South Africa's Yaya Sithole turned over possession to Mexico's Erik Lira. The ball was quickly funneled to Quinones, who struck it cleanly past the legs of the goalkeeper from the edge of the penalty area. This was the earliest goal scored in a World Cup opening match since 2006.

Mexico kept up the offensive pressure, controlling over 57 percent of the ball possession and registering 10 shots in the first half alone. South Africa, with every player making their official World Cup debut, struggled to find answers against a dominant Mexican side maximizing its home-field advantage.

The dynamics of the match shifted further in the 50th minute when Sithole was shown a straight red card for a rough foul on Brian Gutierrez, reducing South Africa to ten men. Mexico then introduced Gilberto Mora, who became the youngest player in this World Cup tournament at just 17 years old. Shortly after, Jimenez scored his emotional header to make it 2-0.

South Africa’s troubles worsened in the 83rd minute when Themba Zwane was also sent off, reducing their strength to nine players. Even though Mexico captain Cesar Montes received his own red card during stoppage time, the hosts walked away with a flawless victory. The win extends Mexico's streak to 22 consecutive victories against African nations and preserves their legendary undefeated World Cup record at the historic Estadio Azteca.