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Donald Trump backs Gianni Infantino, warns ousting FIFA president would be 'terrible mistake'

Donald Trump's intervention comes at a time when FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing his strongest challenge yet from within the international football establishment.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 04:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Donald Trump backs Gianni Infantino, warns ousting FIFA president would be 'terrible mistake'
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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