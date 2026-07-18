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Donald Trump tears into Thomas Tuchel’s tactics after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit

United States President Donald Trump has added his voice to the escalating disapproval surrounding Thomas Tuchel's strategic choices during England's semi-final exit against Argentina, mocking the German tactician.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 18, 2026, 09:34 AM IST|Updated: Jul 18, 2026, 09:34 AM IST
Donald Trump tears into Thomas Tuchel’s tactics after England's FIFA World Cup 2026 exit
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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