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Dr Subhash Chandra meets CWG 2026 gold medallist Ankush Panghal after historic boxing triumph

Dr Subhash Chandra met CWG 2026 gold medallist Ankush Panghal and congratulated him on his historic boxing triumph. The Hisar boxer, who trained at the Dr Subhash Chandra Foundation, sought Dr Chandra’s blessings for his future journey.

Edited ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 07:25 PM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Dr Subhash Chandra meets CWG 2026 gold medallist Ankush Panghal after historic boxing triumph
Image Credit: File Photo

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