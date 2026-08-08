/Dr Subhash Chandra meets CWG 2026 gold medallist Ankush Panghal after historic boxing triumph

Hisar-born boxing star Ankush Panghal, who recently secured a historic gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games, met Essel Group Chairperson Dr Subhash Chandra to seek his blessings.
Ankush Panghal touched Dr Subhash Chandra’s feet during the meeting and sought his blessings. Dr Chandra congratulated the young boxer on his remarkable achievement and wished him continued success in the future. Ankush’s coach, Pradeep Sawant, was also present on the occasion.
Ankush’s Commonwealth Games triumph holds special significance as his boxing journey is closely linked with the Dr Subhash Chandra Foundation. The Hisar-based boxer received detailed training and guidance at the foundation, which played an important role in helping him develop his skills and make his mark in the sport.
With the support and guidance, he received at the foundation, coupled with his relentless hard work, Ankush went on to achieve success on the biggest stage. His journey from training at the foundation to standing on the Commonwealth Games podium has now emerged as an inspiring story for aspiring young boxers.
Dr Subhash Chandra praised Ankush’s achievement and said his success would inspire young athletes from Hisar, the region and across India. He also expressed confidence that the boxer would continue to represent the country with distinction and wave the Tricolour at international competitions.
#Hisar— Zee Delhi-NCR Haryana (@ZeeDNHNews) August 8, 2026
डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा से मिले अंकुश पंघाल
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स में स्वर्ण पदक जीतकर की मुलाकात
अंकुश ने डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा से लिया आशीर्वाद
कोच प्रदीप सावंत भी मुलाकात के दौरान रहे मौजूद
डॉ. सुभाष चंद्रा ने सफलता को प्रेरणादायक बताया@subhashchandra #commonwealthgames… pic.twitter.com/IencVpI0S2
Ankush Panghal delivered a strong campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026, securing India’s place in the men’s 80kg boxing final after defeating Canada’s Joshua Ofori by unanimous decision.
The victory was Ankush’s third consecutive win in Glasgow and assured him of at least a silver medal before he went on to fight for the gold.
Against Ofori, Ankush displayed excellent ring awareness, accuracy and composure. He controlled the contest across all three rounds, using sharp combinations, effective movement and timely counterattacks to keep the Canadian boxer under pressure.
India dominated the medal tally during a highly impressive Commonwealth Games campaign, with boxing contributing 10 medals, including seven golds. India finished the Games with 39 medals across disciplines, making the Glasgow campaign an encouraging platform ahead of future international.
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