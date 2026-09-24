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Dropped after trials, backed by fate: Roshibina Devi wins Asian Games silver

India’s Roshibina Devi concluded her Asian Games 2026 campaign with a silver medal after losing to China’s Xiaoyu Zhang in the Wushu women’s 60kg final on Thursday.
 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 07:57 AM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 07:57 AM IST
Dropped after trials, backed by fate: Roshibina Devi wins Asian Games silver
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Dropped after trials, backed by fate: Roshibina Devi wins Asian Games silver
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