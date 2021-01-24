हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor on his return to Octagon

Conor McGregor's endured a huge upset on his return to the Octagon after a gap of over a year. In his clash against Dustin Poirier, the Irish wrestler suffered a shocking defeat as the former won the contest following a techincal knockout. 

Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor on his return to Octagon
Dustin Poirier shake hands with Conor McGregor after their match. (Twitter/ufc)

Conor McGregor's endured a huge upset on his return to the Octagon after a gap of over a year. In his clash against Dustin Poirier, the Irish wrestler suffered a shocking defeat as the former won the contest following a techincal knockout. This was McGregor's first defeat by a technical knockout. 

The proceedings began with Poirier starting on a defensive approach. He endured a few blows from the Irish and later shifted the momemntum into his favour to win the contest.

Poirier took everyone by surprise as he successfully landed a takedown on him. It all began with McGregor landing some punches on Poirier in the initial phase of the contest. 

Poirier responded back mostly using his kicks to counter McGregor's punches. The Irish wrestler seemed in a lot of pain as he was limping following the end of first round.

Poirier then changed tactics going into the next round as dictated the proceedingswith his heavy punches.

Despite battling hard, McGregor failed to resist the punches and at the halfway mark of the second round, Poirier landed a barrage of shots on McGregor. Out of the many punches, a right-handed blow knocked out the Irishman and subsequently the fight was stopped by referee Herb Dean, declaring Poirier as the winner via technical knockout. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Conor McGregorUFC
Next
Story

Gravitas: With uncertainties still mongering over Tokyo Games, how difficult is the way ahead
  • 1,06,54,533Confirmed
  • 1,53,339Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M20S

After a milk tanker overturns in Sirohi, Rajasthan, a crowd of people engaged to rob the milk