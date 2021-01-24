Dustin Poirier knocks out Conor McGregor on his return to Octagon

Conor McGregor's endured a huge upset on his return to the Octagon after a gap of over a year. In his clash against Dustin Poirier, the Irish wrestler suffered a shocking defeat as the former won the contest following a techincal knockout. This was McGregor's first defeat by a technical knockout.

The proceedings began with Poirier starting on a defensive approach. He endured a few blows from the Irish and later shifted the momemntum into his favour to win the contest.

Poirier took everyone by surprise as he successfully landed a takedown on him. It all began with McGregor landing some punches on Poirier in the initial phase of the contest.

Poirier responded back mostly using his kicks to counter McGregor's punches. The Irish wrestler seemed in a lot of pain as he was limping following the end of first round.

Poirier then changed tactics going into the next round as dictated the proceedingswith his heavy punches.

Despite battling hard, McGregor failed to resist the punches and at the halfway mark of the second round, Poirier landed a barrage of shots on McGregor. Out of the many punches, a right-handed blow knocked out the Irishman and subsequently the fight was stopped by referee Herb Dean, declaring Poirier as the winner via technical knockout.