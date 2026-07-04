Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Other Sports
  • /Egypt coach Hossam Hassan raises Palestinian flag after historic FIFA World Cup win

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan raises Palestinian flag after historic FIFA World Cup win

Egypt went through to the last 16 after beating Australia 4-2 on penalties in a dramatic Round of 32 contest in Dallas and became only the second African nation ever to win a World Cup penalty shoot-out.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 04, 2026, 01:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 04, 2026, 01:10 PM IST
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan raises Palestinian flag after historic FIFA World Cup win
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Egypt coach Hossam Hassan raises Palestinian flag after historic FIFA World Cup win
FIFA World Cup 20263 min ago
2
WEEKLY HEALTH HOROSCOPE32 min ago
3
Empire State Building34 min ago
4
bjp president nitin nabin49 min ago
5
Auto news1 hr ago