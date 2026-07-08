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Egypt files FIFA complaint against referee after controversial 3-2 loss to Argentina

Egypt have reportedly lodged an official complaint with FIFA against referee Francois Letexier following their controversial 3-2 Round of 16 defeat to Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Egyptian Football Association has reportedly demanded an investigation into the officiating and requested the French referee's removal from the remainder of the tournament over key VAR and refereeing decisions.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 03:26 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 03:26 PM IST
Egypt files FIFA complaint against referee after controversial 3-2 loss to Argentina
Image Credit: IANS

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