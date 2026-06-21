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Ellyse Perry creates history, achieves unique T20 World cup feat no player has ever achieved

Ellyse Perry scripted history by becoming the first-ever cricketer, male or female, to play 50 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup. The Australian star reached the landmark during the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and added another record to her illustrious career.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 11:09 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 11:11 AM IST
Ellyse Perry creates history, achieves unique T20 World cup feat no player has ever achieved
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ ICC)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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