/Ellyse Perry creates history, achieves unique T20 World cup feat no player has ever achieved

Ellyse Perry has etched her name in cricket history by becoming the first player, male or female, to feature in 50 ICC T20 World Cup matches. The Australian all-rounder achieved the landmark during Australia's women's T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the Netherlands in Southampton.
Perry, who has been a part of every edition of the T20 World Cup since the tournament began in 2009, continues to set new benchmarks in international cricket. The 35-year-old has played a crucial role in Australia's dominance in the competition and remains one of the most influential players in the history of the format.
With her appearance against the Netherlands, Perry reached 50 matches in T20 World Cup history, a feat unmatched by any player in either men's or women's cricket.
Across her 50 appearances, Perry has scored 559 runs and claimed 42 wickets. She has also been a key contributor to Australia's multiple T20 World Cup triumphs over the years.
Reflecting on the milestone ahead of the match, Perry admitted she found it hard to believe she had reached the landmark. "It's always just incredibly awesome to be a part of a World Cup, to be a part of an Australian team. It's a special team to play cricket for. I feel incredibly fortunate to have done it for a period of time," Perry said.
"I think certainly over the journey of T20 World Cups and the experience that we've had at every single one of them, they've all been unique and different. I can't believe I've played 50."
While Perry now stands alone at the top, Indian legends Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not reach the 50-match mark before retiring from T20 Internationals after India's triumph in the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup.
Rohit, who represented India in every T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2024, finished his career with 47 appearances, the highest among men's cricketers. Kohli, meanwhile, played 35 T20 World Cup matches after making his tournament debut in 2012.
The duo continues to represent India in ODI cricket but have stepped away from the shortest format.
1. Ellyse Perry (Australia Women) - 50*
2. Rohit Sharma (India) - 47
3. Suzie Bates (New Zealand Women) - 43
4. Jos Buttler (England) - 43
5. Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh) - 43
6. Alyssa Healy (Australia Women) - 42
7. Harmanpreet Kaur (India Women) - 41
8. David Warner (Australia) - 41
9. Sophie Devine (New Zealand Women) - 40
10. Adil Rashid (England) - 38
Widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket history, Perry made her T20I debut in 2008 at the age of 17. She became the first player in international cricket, male or female, to complete the double of 1,000 T20I runs and 100 wickets.
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