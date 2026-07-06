/Ellyse Perry creates history, becomes most decorated cricketer ever with record ninth ICC title

Australian legend Ellyse Perry etched her name deeper into cricket history after helping Australia clinch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 title with a dominant seven-wicket win over England women's national cricket team in the final at Lord's on Sunday.
The victory not only secured Australia's record-extending seventh women' s T20 World Cup crown but also made Perry the most decorated cricketer in the history of ICC tournaments. The veteran all-rounder now has nine ICC titles, the most by any male or female cricketer.
Perry entered the final level with former Australia captain Alyssa Healy on eight ICC trophies. Australia's latest World Cup triumph saw Perry move clear at the top with her ninth global title.
Her remarkable collection includes seven ICC Women's T20 World Cup titles (2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023 and 2026) and two ICC Women's Cricket World Cup titles (2013 and 2022).
Healy, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, now sits second on the all-time list with eight ICC trophies.
Perry's achievement places her ahead of several legendary names in world cricket.
Ellyse Perry - 9 ICC titles
Alyssa Healy - 8 ICC titles
Meg Lanning - 7 ICC titles
Beth Mooney - 6 ICC titles
Megan Schutt - 6 ICC titles
Among men's cricketers, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting leads the way with five senior ICC trophies, while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Adam Gilchrist, Glenn McGrath, Shane Watson, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Steve Smith have each won five or four major ICC trophies.
The 35-year-old also became the first cricketer to be part of eight victorious ICC finals, moving ahead of Healy, who featured in seven winning finals.
Perry was unavailable for Australia's 2020 Women's T20 World Cup final victory over India because of injury, while Healy missed the 2013 Women's ODI World Cup final despite being part of the squad. Sunday's triumph therefore added another unique milestone to Perry's extraordinary international career.
Speaking after the final, Perry described the latest World Cup triumph as one of the most special moments of her career.
She praised the atmosphere at Lord's and credited the entire Australian squad for delivering under pressure against a strong England side. Perry also reserved special praise for captain Sophie Molineux, who guided Australia to a world title in her first ICC tournament as skipper.
The veteran all-rounder added that the team's constant desire to improve continues to motivate her, saying it remains a privilege to play alongside a group that is always striving to reach new standards.
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