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Ellyse Perry creates history, becomes most decorated cricketer ever with record ninth ICC title

Ellyse Perry became the most decorated cricketer in history after Australia won the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, giving her a record ninth senior ICC title. The Australian all-rounder surpassed former teammate Alyssa Healy, who finished with eight ICC trophies, as Australia defeated England women's national cricket team by seven wickets in the final at Lord's.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Ellyse Perry creates history, becomes most decorated cricketer ever with record ninth ICC title
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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