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End of an Era: Didier Deschamps leaves France after Spain end WC dream, Slams referee in final match

Although it was not the fairytale ending many had anticipated, Didier Deschamps will conclude his legendary stint leading the French national team without securing a third straight appearance in the World Cup final.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 07:14 AM IST
End of an Era: Didier Deschamps leaves France after Spain end WC dream, Slams referee in final match
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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