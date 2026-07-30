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  • /End of an Era: Neymar JR announces his retirement from Bazil national team after FIFA WC 2026 heartbreak

End of an Era: Neymar JR announces his retirement from Bazil national team after FIFA WC 2026 heartbreak

In a profound shift for South American football, Neymar Santos Júnior has formally reiterated the conclusion of his international career with Brazil. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 01:38 PM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 01:38 PM IST
End of an Era: Neymar JR announces his retirement from Bazil national team after FIFA WC 2026 heartbreak
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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