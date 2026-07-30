/End of an Era: Neymar JR announces his retirement from Bazil national team after FIFA WC 2026 heartbreak

In a profound shift for South American football, Neymar Santos Júnior has formally reiterated the conclusion of his international career with Brazil. The official confirmation comes shortly after he initially signaled that his journey with the five-time world champions had drawn to a close following the country's recent World Cup campaign. As the top goalscorer in the history of the Brazilian national team with 80 international strikes to his name, the 34-year-old forward confirmed his time wearing the iconic yellow shirt was finished. His statement followed Brazil's unexpected round-of-16 exit against Norway on July 5.
Despite the firm announcement, his father and agent, Neymar da Silva Santos Sr., had publicly encouraged the veteran attacker to keep playing for his country.
However, speaking to media personnel on Tuesday night after making a substitute appearance in Santos' 4-2 victory against Venezuelan side Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana, the talismanic forward put any lingering speculation to rest.
"I think my time with the national team has already passed. I made history there, and I'm very happy about it," Neymar told reporters.
"I experienced a lot there, gave my blood and my life, and always fought and battled for the yellow jersey. But I don't think I want anymore."
A Career of Heroics, Heartbreak, and Unmatched Skill
Neymar concludes his international career with 130 caps for the Seleção. His journey with the national team was defined by mesmerizing individual flair, crucial goals in high-stakes matches, and an unfortunate series of severe injury setbacks at pivotal moments.
Before making the squad for the recent tournament, Neymar had been sidelined from international duty since October 2023, when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee during a World Cup qualifier.
After undergoing extensive rehabilitation and regaining form at his boyhood club Santos, where he remains under contract through 2026, he earned a recall to the national squad.
His final appearance for Brazil ended in tears on the pitch at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where Brazil suffered their earliest World Cup elimination since 1990 following a 2-1 defeat to Norway. Neymar scored a late penalty in that fixture, but it was not enough to save his side.
"I tried, I tried. Now, it's over," he told Globo immediately after the match. "I started here; I finished here."
Carlo Ancelotti Commences New Era for Brazilian Football
Neymar's definitive statement coincided with head coach Carlo Ancelotti officially resuming his strategic duties with the Brazilian Football Confederation at their Rio de Janeiro headquarters.
The Italian manager met with CBF officials to outline the roadmap for the upcoming international calendar, which features three friendly matches starting in September, followed by another FIFA fixture window in November ahead of the 2030 World Cup qualification campaign next year.
Addressing the national federation, Ancelotti outlined his vision for the transition ahead:
"We're going to start putting together a new squad, scouting and trialling young players, but without letting go of some of the players who were with us at the World Cup and who still have a lot to offer the national team," Ancelotti told the CBF.
Neymar's Brazil Legacy by the Numbers
Total International Caps: 130
Total Goals: 80 (Brazil's all-time leading male goalscorer)
Major International Honors: 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, 2016 Olympic Gold Medal (Rio)
Debut: August 10, 2010 vs. United States
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