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England batter Tammy Beaumont announces international retirement, Lord's test against India to be her last

Tammy Beaumont has announced she will retire from international cricket after England's historic women's Test against India at Lord's, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished 17-year career. The veteran batter finishes as England's leading ODI centurion and a key member of the 2017 Women's ODI World Cup-winning team, having represented her country in 260 international matches.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 06:44 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 06:45 PM IST
England batter Tammy Beaumont announces international retirement, Lord's test against India to be her last
Image Credit: IANS

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