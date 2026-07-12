/England beat Norway 2-1 after extra time as Jude Bellingham fires Three lions into Semis

England kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 title hopes alive after defeating Norway 2-1 following extra time in a fiercely contested quarter-final on Saturday. Jude Bellingham emerged as the hero with two goals, helping Thomas Tuchel's side overcome a resilient Norwegian team that pushed them until the final whistle.
Having previously sent heavyweights Brazil packing, refusing to show any intimidation against England, and holding onto the dream of a historic maiden World Cup semi final berth for over two hours of play, Norway certainly merited a softer landing than the cruel fate they suffered.
On the pitch in Miami, the Scandinavian side went toe to toe with their illustrious opponents, creating far more opportunities than pundits had anticipated and maintaining their relentless drive until the absolute end. However, single elimination knockout matches are notoriously decided by isolated moments of magic or error, and England once again relied on their ultimate big match savior to secure progression.
Match Summary: England Progress After Extra Time Drama
Jude Bellingham delivered a masterclass by striking in either half of extra time as England edged out Norway with a 2 to 1 victory on Saturday. The hard fought win booked their place in the World Cup semi finals, bringing a sudden end to one of the most romantic narratives of the tournament.
Thomas Tuchel side was far from their fluid best throughout the night. However, when the high stakes tie drifted into a battle of moments rather than overall momentum, Bellingham stepped up to ensure the Three Lions stayed alive.
The match began with England moving the ball sharply and forcing Norway to defend deep. Despite this early purpose, the English attack lacked their usual incisive edge. As the first half progressed, Norway looked increasingly comfortable. Midfield maestro Martin Odegaard began to pull the strings in the center, Andreas Schjelderup found massive pockets of space down the left wing, and Erling Haaland kept the central defenders occupied, even without receiving clear sights of goal.
The breakthrough arrived in spectacular fashion in the 36th minute. Schjelderup unleashed a magnificent curling effort that crashed past the keeper off the post to stun the English side.
However, England hit back just before the half time whistle through Bellingham. The young superstar restored parity by converting a thunderous, composed finish following a clever cutback from winger Anthony Gordon.
Norway Refused to Stop Believing
If the equalizing goal was expected to deflate Norway, the players in red quickly proved otherwise. The second half belonged almost entirely to Stale Solbakken disciplined team. They pressed higher up the pitch, won crucial physical battles, and repeatedly forced the English backline into highly uncomfortable positions.
The drama reached a peak when Torbjorn Heggem thought he had restored Norway lead. However, a meticulous Video Assistant Referee review ruled the goal out, penalizing Erling Haaland for a foul on Elliot Anderson during the build up.
Undeterred, Norway continued their assault. Kristoffer Ajer struck the crossbar with a powerful effort, Patrick Berg fired narrowly over the woodwork, and Antonio Nusa kept driving relentlessly at an increasingly weary English defense.
For perhaps the first time in this tournament, Haaland did not need to get his name on the scoresheet to heavily influence the game. His intelligent movement created valuable space for runners around him, and his intense physical duel with Marc Guehi and John Stones never wavered.
Ultimately, England became the first side in 636 days to keep the Manchester City striker scoreless in a competitive international match. While it was statistically one of the quieter nights for the Norwegian captain, his presence remained highly influential.
By the latter stages of normal time, England had abandoned any pretense of controlling the tempo. The withdrawal of Declan Rice left a massive void in the midfield, prompting Thomas Tuchel to switch to a defensive back five. The Three Lions looked far more interested in surviving than dictating play. It was not a pretty tactical display, but it was entirely necessary.
Bellingham Delivers the Decisive Blow
The decisive breakthrough finally arrived in the 93rd minute during extra time, stemming from a defensive error that Norway scarcely deserved. Morgan Rogers unleashed a low effort that should have been a routine save for Orjan Nyland. However, the Norwegian goalkeeper uncharacteristically spilled the ball straight into the path of Bellingham.
The English talisman needed no second invitation, tapping in the simplest yet most important finish of his night to complete his brace and hand England a 2 to 1 lead. The goal carries immense historical weight, taking Bellingham level with the legendary Pele for the most World Cup goals scored before the age of 24.
Even after the winner, the match featured plenty of late twists. England thought they had won a penalty before the referee overturned the decision after a VAR review. Marc Guehi produced a magnificent sliding block to deny Nusa at the last second, John Stones continued to repel Norway aerial assault, and Jordan Pickford calmly dealt with wave after wave of late pressure.
Even after Haaland was forced off the pitch due to apparent fatigue, Norway kept pouring bodies forward in numbers, refusing to let their remarkable tournament end quietly.
Final Reflections and the Path Ahead
When the final whistle blew, the emotions of the England players were defined far more by immense relief than wild celebration. They had successfully ended Norway dream run, but only after being dragged into the kind of physical scrap that World Cups are famous for. Tuchel side marches into the final four knowing that far tougher tests almost certainly lie ahead as they prepare to face either Argentina or Switzerland for a coveted spot in the World Cup final.
Norway, meanwhile, head home with their global reputation completely transformed. Having arrived at the tournament hoping simply to escape their group, they depart after beating Brazil, pushing one of the heavy favorites to the absolute limit in extra time, and proving beyond all doubt that they belong on the grandest stage of world football.
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