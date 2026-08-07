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England FIFA World Cup star Ivan Toney charged over alleged London nightclub incident

England FIFA World Cup star Ivan Toney has been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm following an alleged London nightclub incident. The Al-Ahli striker is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 24 and has said he will contest the charge.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 04:11 PM IST
England FIFA World Cup star Ivan Toney charged over alleged London nightclub incident
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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