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'England let the bully bully them': Kevin Pietersen reacts to FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final loss

Kevin Pietersen criticised England's approach after their 2-1 FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat to Argentina, saying the Three Lions "let the bully bully them" after taking the lead. The former England captain felt Thomas Tuchel's side lost control of the game following Anthony Gordon's opener, allowing the defending champions to mount a dramatic late comeback

Published: Jul 16, 2026, 04:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 04:40 PM IST
'England let the bully bully them': Kevin Pietersen reacts to FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final loss
Image Credit: IANS

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